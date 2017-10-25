TCAT-HOHENWALD GRAND OPENING: PERRY COUNTY SITE

On Tuesday, October 17, 2017, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald celebrated the opening of the new TCAT Perry County Instructional Service Center with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The event was well attended with the support of many local elected official and community leaders. TCAT released the following:

The Perry County Instructional Service Center is located in the same facility and building as the Linden Fire Hall in downtown Linden. The site will offer a full-service Industrial Maintenance Program to both secondary and post-secondary students of Perry County. The implementation is a perfect example of true collaboration between government, education and community leaders.

Only a year ago, the site was just a vision and dream of the South Central Development District (SCTDD), under the direction of Mr. Jerry Mansfield, and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology as the Director of the TCAT, Kelli Kea-Carroll and representatives of SCTDD, Mr. Nathan Ward and Mr. Walt Wood came and met with Perry County leaders, Mr. Wes Ward (presently Mayor Ward), Mayor Terry Richardson, Mayor Robby Moore, Perry County Chamber of Commerce Director, Mr. Will Nunley to discuss the potential of locating an off-campus site in Perry County with the submission of a LEAP 2.0 Grant. The grant, if successful in being funded, would provide an opportunity to do so, as the grant proceeds would be utilized to procure equipment and supplies, as well as fund the instructor position initially. The grant required the ultimate support of local leaders coupled with both SCTDD and TCAT in order to evidence adequate support. Thus, resultant of the meeting was the submission of an all encompassing grant titled South Central LEAP Forward for Industrial Technology Training to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC). The LEAP (Labor Education Alignment Program) Grant Program was a part of Governor Haslam’s Drive to 55 Initiative, whereby to equip 55% of Tennesseans with either a degree or industry credential by the year 2025. The TCAT is playing a large role in assisting Tennessee with meeting that goal, particularly where the Industrial Maintenance Program is set up to offer stackable awards, in the form of certificates and diplomas, along with industry credentialing.

The once “dream” became a reality with the award of the LEAP 2.0 Grant to TCAT Hohenwald. Over the last year, much time and funding has been obligated to fulfilling the goals of the grant, which were to work closely with business and industry to determine which program would best meet the needs of the local area as related to workforce need. Each month brought new benchmarks, and each new benchmark marked progress related to successfully locating the new site in Perry County.

Tuesday’s celebration marked the successful begin of the new Industrial Maintenance Program in Perry County and TCAT’s commitment to becoming an active post-secondary educational partner to Perry County residents, and community alike.

The day began with opening remarks from TCAT President, Kelli Kea-Carroll and continued as she offered many comments of appreciation to those who fully supported and contributed to the LEAP Grant efforts and made the dream a reality. Ms. Kea-Carroll acknowledged each of the Mayors as mentioned above and allowed each to make a comment. Mayor Wes Ward was attributed to making the program successful—as he spent much time in planning and preparing the Linden Fire Hall Site. Also recognized were TCAT’s SCTDD Partners, Senator Dr. Joey Hensley and Mr. Andrew Dollar, Tennessee Board of Regents representative for the opening. Additionally, she acknowledged all of the Perry County supporters who wrote contributing letters of the LEAP Grant including Perry County Schools Director, Mr. Eric Lomax and CTE Director, Ms. Ginger Cagle and industry supporters, AHI – American Hardwood Industries, Keith Snider, Assembly Components Group, Mr. Brent Goodman, and NYX – Mr. Todd McCaig and Bates Manufacturing. Kea-Carroll also recognized two of Perry County’s own natives as the Industrial Maintenance Instructor, Mr. Phillip Taylor and, additionally, Mr. Randy Young, as TCAT Hohenwald’s new Assistant Director. There were many more supporters in attendance of the opening, such as the Ayers Foundation, along with many other community leaders.

The program opened to Perry County secondary students, in August, with the students return to school for fall enrollment. With strategic planning and scheduling by Perry County counselors and CTE Director Graham, several Perry County High School students started successfully. Shortly, thereafter, the TCAT Trimester began with a September 5, 2017 start allowing adult, post-secondary student to enroll.

The Grand Opening concluded with breakfast refreshments and a tour of the classroom and lab area. The classroom is adorned with newly purchased laptops and the lab equipped with the latest in state of the art Amatrol equipment. The equipment is rounded out with welding booths and a plasma cutter and torch.

Enrollment, at present, is not at capacity; however, is expected to steadily increase over the next couple of months. Tennesseans have “No Excuses”, according to Kea-Carroll, with the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee ReConnect where any Tennesseans may attend a Tennessee Board of Regents Institution of his or her choosing basically tuition free, with the submission and approval of the Free Federal Financial Aid Application. The Promise and ReConnect will pay the remaining gap if there is a need. There is no better time to be a Tennessean—and no better time to be adequately prepared to be successful in a career field.

Interested individuals should visit the site or visit the TCAT Hohenwald or call for more information regarding enrollment. The enrollment application is also available on the internet at the TCAT website: www.tcathohenwald.edu. TCAT does not charge an application fee; the application only reserves the space of the applying student in the event several students desire to enroll. Secondary students, additionally receive dual enrollment credit and earn hours which are awarded toward full-time enrollment as he or she decides to complete the program of study.

The TCAT invites interested individuals to come by the site and witness what is happening in Perry County! The intent of the Industrial Maintenance Program is to provide local accessibility to Perry County and meet the needs of local workforce business and industries.