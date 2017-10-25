HICKERSON SELECTED TO PRESENT AWARD AT GALA IN NEW YORK

Linden Elementary School student, Anna Marie Hickerson, was selected by the Save the Children organization to present an award at their annual gala event in New York City. Anna, her mother Samantha, and Linden Save the Children Program Coordinator, Kristie Rhodes, Â traveled to New York last week. While there, they were able to enjoy sightseeing and many special activities. Anna Marie was featured on stage with celebrity Jennifer Garner and spoke on behalf of Bolivian student Nicole. They both walked the red carpet with Jennifer Garner, former vice President Joe Biden, his wife Dr. Jill Biden chairman of the board for Save the Children and CEO of Save the Children, Carolyn Miles. Anna has participated in Save the Children at Linden Elementary School since she was in pre-school. She is a strong student, excellent reader and successful student. Congratulations to Anna on her many accomplishments.