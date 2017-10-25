The Perry County Chamber of Commerce presents Halloween Downtown this Saturday, October 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Sponsored by Teague’s Sand & Gravel, with additional support by TDS Telecom, the event will feature a haunted house, trick or treating at downtown businesses, a hayride to the First Baptist Church Pumpkin Patch, photo booth, and face painting.

There will also be a carved pumpkin contest. Bring your pumpkin already carved for your chance to win CASH, donated by First Bank!

Trunk or treat around the square, and enter the costume contest and parade around the courthouse at 5:30.

If you would like to register for a trunk or treat parking spot around the courthouse or want more info, visit theperrychamber.com.