EDNA KING HENDON

Ms. Hendon, 92, of Decaturville, died Monday, October 16, 2017 at Westwood Healthcare in Decaturville. A funeral service was held Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 2:00 p.m., at the Parsons Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late John and Mollie Smith King. She worked as an LPN in Ohio and later was a factory worker and most recently worked at Parsons Library. She enjoyed working with the Decatur Co. Fair Association, beauty pageants and playing bingo at the VFW. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Hendon; daughter, Ann Hendon McKay; sisters, Gladys Sims, Allie Mae Sims, and Ruby King; brothers, Bill King, Curry King, and James King. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Hendon Wheat (Johnny), of Clifton; a son, Richard Hendon, of Decaturville; grandchildren, Sheila Rhodes Morgan, Susan Wheat Gregg, Brian Wheat (Retti), Charity Robins Pearcy (Danny), Jacki Robins, Katie Hendon Wilson (Bart), and Nicklous Hendon; great-grandchildren, Corey Trull (Allison), Brendan Morgan, Emily Gregg Hickerson (Phillip), Erica Tidwell, Lexi Wheat, Jacob Aaron Pearcy, Jessica Pearcy Potts (Jimmy), Anna Wilson, Brendan Wilson, Gavin Wilson; step-grandchildren, Daniel Pearcy and Delicia Robins (Kyle); great-great grandchildren, Harrison Trull, Ava Pearcy, June Potts, July Potts; step great-great grandchildren, Jacob L. Pearcy, Hannah Pearcy, Aubrey Pearcy, Kylie Robins.