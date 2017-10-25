BETTY ANN CUDE

Ms. Cude, 67, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Perry County Nursing Home. The family chose cremation and will have services at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. She was born in Perryville, Missouri, the daughter of the late J.C. French and Mary Sue Dean French. She last worked at the Lobelville Market. Survivors include her husband, John Ernest Cude; sons, John (Melody) Cude, Scott (Mindi) Cude, and Tracey (Michelle) Cude; grandchildren, Bridget (Deon) Cude,Â Briteny (Travis) Cude, Lane Cude, Eli Cude, Michael Cude, Trayton Williams, Dallas Cude, Jagger Cude, Cheyanne Cude, Melainah Cude, Jayston Cude, and Ariahana Cude; great-grandchildren, Trae and Xavier Richardson; brother, Cleave French; half-brother, Eddie Joe French; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.