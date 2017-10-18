TN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE BOYD VISITS PERRY COUNTY

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Randy Boyd, visited Perry County this past week, holding a roundtable discussion, touring Planet H20 water bottling facility, had dinner with local leaders, as well as continuing his run across the state.

A roundtable discussion Tuesday morning, October 10th, was hosted by County Mayor Terry Richardson at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Boyd noted that Perry County is identified by the federal government as one of 19 “distressed counties.” He spoke of how it is his goal is to have no distressed Tennessee counties, as well as discussed his plans to prioritize rural communities.

During his stay in the county, Boyd and his staff stayed in the historic Commodore Hotel, and toured the local Planet H2O water bottling facility. It was an opportunity to learn more about how the state can better support small businesses.

Wednesday night, Mr. Boyd met with local business leaders, teachers and county officials at the Village Pizza in Linden to discuss ways of improving the lives of Perry County residents.

Boyd is a longtime Knoxville businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corporation, headquartered in Knoxville, with over 700 employees worldwide and with offices in seven countries. First started out of the back of Boyd’s van, the company today produces nearly 5,000 pet products under brand names such as Invisible Fence, PetSafe, and SportDOG. Boyd also owns two minor league baseball teams, the Tennessee Smokies Baseball team, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and the Johnson City Cardinals, a rookie league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. While serving in Governor Bill Haslam’s cabinet as the state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, he helped the state’s business community generate a record 50,000 new jobs and more than $11 billion in capital investment. Earlier, he was the architect of the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development initiative, and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship programs to help more young people go to college. Boyd and his wife Jenny have been married for 32 years and have two children, Harrison and Thomas, a daughter-in-law Lindsey, and a beloved dog, Oskar. They reside in Knoxville and are members of Erin Presbyterian Church.