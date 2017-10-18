ERMADINE TURNBO RILEY

Ms. Riley, of Waynesboro, died October 10, 2017 at her home. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 14, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel in Waynesboro, TN, with Shayne Riley and Tommy Flood officiating. Burial was at Culp’s Cemetery in Waynesboro, TN. She was born and reared in Clifton, TN. She lived on Beech Creek in Wayne County and reared their daughters on the farm. Upon retirement, they left the farm after 47 years and moved to Waynesboro, TN where she currently resided. She graduated from Clifton’s Frank Hughes High School and received credits from MTSU and Columbia State. She was a retired teacher from Wayne County Schools and a member of the Clifton Methodist Episcopal Church, South. She also worked in grocery stores, factories, served as lunchroom supervisor, served Wayne County Election Office Deputy Registrar and worked on the farm doing anything she needed to do. She served on the Wayne County Library Board for several years, worked in the Wayne County Historians Office, served in different offices for the Historical Society, helped with war publications, organized the Caption John Henry Chapter of the United Daughters, and was active in the D.A.R. Chapter for 25 years. Ms. Riley had the church books, Riverside and It’s Christian Heritage, and Wayne County Methodist Churches published. She enjoyed music all her life, played in the high school band and sang in the Riverside Quartet. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and genealogy, but most of all enjoyed her family and hearing all about their activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Erving Riley; a great-granddaughter, Reagan Elizabeth Rainey; son-in-law, Charles Baxter Rainey; brother, Lester Lee (Leck) Turnbo; and sisters, Mary Kathryn Turnbo Mathis and Berniece Evelyn Turnbow Cromwell. Survivors include her daughters, Deanna Gayle (Joe) Bryans, Jane Evelyn (Paul Dillard) Chase, and Debra Kay Rainey; grandchildren, Henry Joe Bryant, II, Jeffery Alan Bryant, Angelina Leanna Bryant Comier, Jason Andrew Bryant, Christian Machelle Chase Jackson, Todd Riley Chase, Jay Paul Chase, and Eunis Chadwick Rainey; great-grandchildren, Tabitha Ann Bryant, Kenneth Taner Cormier, Jeffrey Tyler Bryant, Chase Bryan Jackson, Sawyer Douglas Jackson, Lucas Todd Chase, Dylan Samuel Chase, Brenden Chadwick Rainey, and Deven Thomas Rainey; and a great-great-granddaughter, Sidney Leann Mattern; nieces, nephews; cousins and a host of friends.