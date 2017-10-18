COMMUNITY DAY AT LINDEN CITY PARK

BY SARA RUSSELL

Public County Health Director

Perry County Mayor Terry Richardson, City Mayor Wes Ward, Linden Fire Department, Perry County Health Department, Perry Medical Center, Relative Caregiver Program, UT Extension and 101.3 WOPC came together Saturday, October 7 to celebrate the addition of a new playground equipment piece at the Linden City Park. The piece features a curved and waved slide, vine climber, rock climber and crawl tunnel. Several children enjoyed the day on the playground equipment, playing tennis, corn hole, tag, and jumping rope.

Through the Rural Access to Health and Healthy Active Built Environment grant funds of $10,000 provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, both Linden and Lobelville each received $5,000 to increase opportunities for physical activity within their communities. Each city government matched these funds to further enhance play areas by adding new equipment or making needed repairs that will provide more fun options for children to engage in physical activity. Lobelville will have a Community Day in the near future.