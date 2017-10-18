8th ANNUAL FFA EVENT

The 8th Annual FFA Antique Tractor & Engine Show, and Tractor & Truck Pull is this Saturday, October 21s beginning at 8 a.m. at the Perry County FFA Alumni Blue & Gold Park (former Perry County Saddle Club). Events include a Tractor & Engine Show, Skillet Throw, Corn Hole Tournament, Kiddy Pull, and Auction, followed by the Tractor Pull beginning around 4 p.m. There will also be chances sold on a quilt donated by Ms. Leola Monroe (86″ long x 63″ wide). Chances will be $1 for once chance and $2 for 3 chances. Admission is $4, children 10 and under are free. Participants are free if entering a tractor/truck. Tractor & Truck pull classes include: Weight classes from 3500 to 14,500 lbs. (turbo and non-turbo), Pure Stock Trucks 2wd & 4×4 (gas & diesel), Hot Stock Trucks 2wd & 4×4 (gas & diesel), Modified Trucks 2wd & 4×4 (gas & diesel), Outlaw Trucks (anything goes). The track is 450 ft. plus! For more information, please contact Cindy Rogers, 731-845-9145, Chris Rogers, 931-589-6438, or Brett Swafford, 931-593-3685. Rescue Squad will have concessions available.