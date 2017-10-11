PERRY COUNTY LAUNCHES COMMUNITY COLLABORATIVE

With the support of Save the Children, Perry County has launched a community collaborative that strengthens local schools and the community by providing literacy resources and support with the goal of increasing kindergarten readiness and 3rd grade level reading outcomes. The Community Collaborative is composed of representation of the community including families, business leaders, local community organizations, local churches, Perry County schools, and other members of our community. According to Save the Children’s Tennessee Community Engagement Specialist, Chase Davenport, “The Perry County Community Collaborative brings members of the community together for the common goal of bettering Perry County by supporting our young learners.”

The Perry County Community Collaborative held its first meeting on September 25, 2017 at the Perry County Community Center. During the meeting, community members were informed about prominent issues facing Perry County such as children living in poverty and families affected by drug abuse in Perry County. After presenting data surrounding these issues, Davenport commented, “We can’t solve poverty or drug abuse, but we can show the kids affected by these negative factors that we care.”

In addition to the schools’ education programming, the work of the collaborative provides another layer of integral community-based support for children and families to achieve the overarching goals of kindergarten readiness and 3rd grade reading proficiency. The Community Collaborative focuses on community-wide program action planning and implementation, continuous program improvement, communication and awareness of program benefits, and garnering support of the community at large for children’s education and development. For more information and to get involved, contact Chase Davenport at 615-342-9697. Invest in childhood today, so that the children in your community can have a better tomorrow.

The next Perry County Community Collaborative meeting will be held on October 12th at Linden Elementary School from 5:00-6:00pm. The meeting will focus on creating a plan to best serve young learners in Perry County over the next year.

Save the Children gives children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We invest in childhood — every day, in times of crisis and for our future.