Do you care about your community? Do you care about the future of our students? Do you like helping plan events? Then come join us at our Perry County Community Collaborative meeting, hosted by “Save the Children.” The meeting will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017, 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Linden Elementary School, 331 Brooklyn Ave. in Linden. There will be a discussion on issues facing students and families in Perry County and ways to help better our community by helping our students! Light refreshments will be provided.