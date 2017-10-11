MILDRED WILLIAMSON CORDRAY

Mrs. Cordray, 101, died Saturday, September 30, 2017. A graveside service will be held at the Friendly Cemetery in Friendly, WV. She was the daughter of the late William and Olive Painter Williamson of Friendly, WV. She was retired from 20th Century Christian (now 21st Century Christian) and was a member of the Granny White Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Cordray of Core, WV; three brothers, Glenn Williamson of Sistersville, WV, William Williamson of Grand Rapids, MI, and Keith Williamson of Alma, MI; three sisters, Doris Pyle of Fairlea, WV, Ruth Williamson of Nashville, TN, and Roberta Radcliff of Portsmouth, VA. She is survived by two daughters, Donna (Hammond) Hosse of Brentwood, TN and Nancy (Kenny) Barfield of Florence, AL; five grandchildren, Frank Hosse of Brentwood, TN, Ruth (John) Smitherman of Brentwood, TN, Donald (Amy) Hosse of Brentwood, TN, Amber (Scott) Gilmer of Brentwood, TN, and Lora (Jeremy) Retherford of Birmingham, AL; twelve great grandchildren, Helen Hosse, Meg Hosse, Luci Hosse, Will Smitherman, Alex Smitherman, Grace Smitherman, Anna Hosse, Ella Hosse, Adaline Gilmer, Henry Retherford, Allyn Elizabeth Retherford, and Evelyn Retherford; one brother, Harold Williamson of Tucson, AZ; along with nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort or Granny White Church of Christ.