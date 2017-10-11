LADY VIKINGS “GIRLS NIGHT OUT” FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20TH

The PCHS Lady Vikings Basketball team will host their annual “Girls Night Out” on Friday, October 20th through Saturday, October 21st. Participants should be in the front lobby of the high school for registration at 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 20th. Kids should be picked up the next day, on Saturday, Oct. 21st at 11:00 a.m. in the gym. Come out and support your Lady Vikings as they begin another great year of basketball!! Registration forms will be sent out to all the girls at each school.