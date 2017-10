You are invited to a Perry County Community Day at Linden City Park this Saturday, October 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., hosted by the Town of Linden and the Perry County Health Department.

Bring the family for a day of fun and play on the new playground equipment addition at the park.

Hot dogs will be provided by the Linden Fire Department. A photo for publication in the Buffalo River Review will be taken at 11:00.