SUE BYRD GREENWAY

Mrs. Greenway, 94, of Linden, died Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 28, 2017, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Randy Kersey and Jerry Kelley officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery on Duncan’s Circle. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Joe Wesley Campbell and Emme Sweat Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, George Raymond Byrd and Henry Greenway; a granddaughter, Bridget Byrd; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cruse Byrd; sisters, Betty Campbell, Jessie Watkins, Mattie Coble, Lucille Morrison, Genevie Coleman, and Annabelle Hinson; and a brother, Carter Campbell. Survivors include her sons, Jerry Byrd and Jackie (Brenda) Byrd; stepchildren, Marieca Bridges, Edwin Henry “Butch” Greenway, and David Greenway; grandsons, Brad (Hayley) Byrd, Craig (April) Byrd, Tim (Nicole) Byrd, and Kent (Kim) Whitwell; granddaughter, Misty Whitwell (Rod) Newberry; great grandchildren, Taylor, Paislee, Sadie, Kenadi, Oaklyn, and Chance Byrd, Anna Mayberry, Alex and Avery Whitwell, Dallin, Conner and Gavin Newberry; a sister, Ruth Bell; special friend, Gaynell Burt; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane King and Mattie Eggert; brothers-in-law, George Greenway and Jimmy Greenway; and a host of other loving family members and friends.