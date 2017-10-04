NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERING FIRMS REGARDING A REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The City of Lobelville, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer seeks to retain the services of a professional consultant engineering firm to assist in the Engineering/Design and Construction Engineering Inspection (CEI) of a Lobelville Multimodal project. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the design of new ADA compliant sidewalk for the City of Lobelville. The engineer shall provide CEI services, as required by TDOT, during construction of the project. Method of payment for these services will be based on fees approved in the TDOT grant application. The professional engineering consulting firm must be on TDOT’s prequalified list or have a completed prequalifiation form filed with Tennessee Department of Transportation. Interested certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms as well as other minority-owned and women-owned bfirms are encouraged to respond to all advertisements by the City of Lobelville.

The evaluation criteria includes, but is not limited to the following:

Ability and relevant expertise of the firm’s personnel to be used in performing the service.

Past experience in the required disciplines with TDOT and/or other clients.

Qualification and availability of staff.

Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising sound engineering practice.

Evaluations on prior federally-funded projects, if available.

Size of project and limited or unlimited prequalification status.

Amount of work under contract with the Agency.

Whether the consultant can perform the work efficiently without compromising sound engineering practice.

Proposals must be submitted to Mayor Robby Moore at 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097 no later than 3:00 PM CST on Friday, October 13, 2017. For questions regarding project scope contact Robby Moore at (931) 593-2285 or mayormoore2002@yahoo.com.

B 10/4