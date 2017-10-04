MLEC MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative’s annual membership meetings, held in each county served by the utility, are an opportunity to celebrate with its members. The Perry County meeting will take place next Monday, October 9, at Perry County High School.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7:00. Poster contest winners and a video are on the agenda.

Each adult in attendance will receive a free gift (while supplies last). There will also be door prize drawings for “Prize Packs” for the Grand Ole Opry and Nashville Predators, as well as five $100 electric bill credits.