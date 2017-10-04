MICHAEL EUGENE BOYD

Mr. Boyd, 57, of Linden, died Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 30, 2017, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Gary Anderson officiating. Burial was at the Ary Cemetery. He was born in Warren, OH, the son of the late Buford William Boyd and Elizabeth Brison Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amber Boyd Chalk. Survivors include son, Michael (Regina) Boyd; grandchildren, Jeremy and Caitlin Butler, Hunter and Destiny Davis, Jacob Chalk, and Kaci and Mallory Boyd; great grandson Mason Lee; brother Bill (Dannie) Boyd; and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.