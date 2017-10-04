A Breast Cancer Survivor Luncheon, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will be held Tuesday, October 17, noon to 1:00 p.m., at the Perry County Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

If you are a breast cancer survivor, you are invited to this catered lunch provided by the Perry County Health Department. A registered dietician will provide a demonstration and education on the benefits of an overall healthy diet as you continue to live cancer free.

Please RSVP Susan.Trull@tn.gov or call 931-589-2138 no later than October 11.