BOBBY RAY BURCHAM

Mr. Burcham, 72, of Linden, died Monday, September 25, 2017, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Thursday, September 28, 2017, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Benjamin Arden Burcham and Mildred Larene Broadway Burcham. He was a self-employed artist. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Bobby Gene Trull. Survivors include his wife, Lucky Mathis Burcham; children, Myron Burcham and Lori (Paul) Williams, both of Linden, Robbie (Gary) Stephenson of Lyles, and Jonathan Burcham of Linden; grandchildren, Shane, Shana, Shonda, Shayden and Tristan Burcham, Joshua and John Williams, Tyler and Blake Rotgers, and Evan Stephenson; two great grandchildren; brothers, James Allen Burcham of Bruceton, Neil Burcham of Lobelville, and Teddy Hoyt Burcham of Waynesboro; a half sister, Darlene Trull of Linden; half-brothers, John and Larry Trull of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.