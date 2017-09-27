SHERIFF’S OFFICE: $5,000 GRANT

Today, September 18, the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDOSHS) joins the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to announce the law enforcement agencies and partners across Tennessee who will be awarded federal grant funds to support local highway safety initiatives.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $5,000.

Approximately 400 grants exceeding $18 million will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the THSO for the 2017-2018 Federal Fiscal Year (FFY).

“Highway safety enforcement and education initiatives are critical components to preventing highway fatalities,” said Commissioner David W. Purkey of the TDOSHS.

“We cannot lower statewide fatality numbers without strong partnerships within our local communities. That is why these funds are so important.”

Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, District Attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO.

Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.