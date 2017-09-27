MOUSETAIL PACK & PADDLE

Mousetail Landing State Park will celebrate National Public Lands Day with a Pack and Paddle event you do not want to miss this Saturday, September 30.

Meet at the park office at 2:00 p.m. for this six-hour excursion that starts with a two-mile canoe float beginning at the swim beach in Spring Creek, ending in Parrish Branch.

From there, an approximately five-mile hike into the back country with grilled hamburgers and hotdogs at Shelter 2 for dinner and an extraordinary overlook of the Tennessee River.

This event will be strenuous difficulty, extremely rugged, and is intended for experienced hikers, paddlers, and backpackers.

Participants must be over 18 years of age and register for the trip in advance. Sturdy, closed-toe shoes, water, and appropriate clothing required.

Optional items include, but are not limited to, bug spray, field guides, and binoculars.

Please call the park office at 731-847-0841 for information.