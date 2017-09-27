MAYOR SECURES $282K GRANT: RURAL WATER LINE EXTENSION; 100% FUNDING: SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL

Mayor Wess Ward is pleased to announce that the Town of Linden has been approved to receive a $282,000 grant from the state of Tennessee for a rural water line extension.

This project will enable the town to serve rural outlying areas previously without access to city water.

More details will be made available at a later date as the project begins to take shape. It is worth noting that out of all grant applicants, only 38% were awarded grants this year.

Linden is one of the lucky communities that made the cut.

The Rural Waterline Extension Grant comes on the heels of a $226,754 TDOT Safe Routes to Schools grant.

Mill Street, one of the busiest streets in Linden, will soon become a much safer route for children who walk to school.

The grant will increase infrastructure by replace existing sidewalks with handicapped accessible walkways, safer crosswalks, and improved signage, creating a much safer and more pedestrian friendly environment for children and adults alike.

Originally, Mayor Ward had envisioned beginning the project in May of this year, projecting completion by the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

At this time, Safe Routes to School was only 80% funded by the state, with the city offsetting 20% of the cost. When it became increasingly apparent that the project would be delayed until the fall, Mayor Ward took action.

“I knew this project would, while necessary, be an inconvenience to our citizens, as Mill Street is one of our busiest streets. Knowing that, I lobbied to have the work done during the summer months, so it would be completed or near completion by the beginning of the new school year. When I began to see this wasn’t going to happen, I began to express my concerns to TDOT in numerous meetings and conversations. As a result of the added inconvenience, TDOT pledged to fund 100% of this project, rather than the previously agreed upon 80%,” Mayor Ward stated.

This has been a successful year for the Town of Linden and the residents of Perry County. In addition to the two grants secured for water lines and infrastructure, the town has also received a $50,000 TDOT asset-based planning grant to bring an Industrial Maintenance Technician program to Linden.

This program, offered by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, is the first of its kind for Perry County residents to earn a post-secondary certificate without having to leave Linden.