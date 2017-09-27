LESSIE LEE

Mrs. Lee, 91, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 21, 2017, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Bro. Jeremy McFarlin officiating. Burial was at the Gola-Warren Cemetery. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Les and Mamie Bates. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. Lee, and daughter, La Donna Hinson. Survivors include her children, Patsy (Vernon) Burcham and Keith (JoAnn) Lee; grandchildren, Jarrod (Erica) Hinson, Derek (Kathleen) Hinson, Greg (Tiffany) Burcham, and Stacy Burcham.