GENE DEMPSEY DAVIS

Mr. Davis, 84, of Columbia, formerly of Linden, died Thursday, September 21, 2017, at his residence from complications associated with Alzheimer’s Disease. A funeral service was held Monday, September 25, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Holder Cemetery on Cedar Creek. He was born in Waverly, the son of the late Charles Clifford and Susie Myrtle Holland Davis. He was a 1951 graduate of Waverly Central High School. He joined the United States Navy less than a week later, serving four years on the USS Salem, CA-139, a heavy cruiser, whose home port was Salem, Massachusetts. Most of the four years in the Navy was spent in the Mediterranean Sea, visiting ports of call such as France, Italy, Spain, Gibraltar, etc. After his honorable discharge in 1955, he attended trade school in Chicago, studying refrigeration engineering. As a refrigeration engineer, hetraveled the world, working mainly in the soft-drink industry. Although Mojonnier Brothers Company sold out and the name changed several times, it was the only job he ever had, working forty-seven years with the same company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-eight years, Netta Lee Landers Davis; an infant grandson, Ian Davis Myatt; a brother, Holland (Tempie) Davis of Waverly; two sisters, Oveda (Mike Jr.) Burns of Waverly and Vourhe (James) Burns of Bartlett. Survivors include his daughters, Mitzi Davis Hedgepath of Linden, and Susan Davis (Charles) Myatt of Columbia; grandchildren, Jeremy (Rachael) Haynes of Linden, Rodney (Justin) Haynes-Booth of Columbia, Wesley (Tessa) Hedgepath of Linden, and Tiffany Duncan (Timmy) Woodie of Hohenwald; great grandchildren, Autumn Reed Haynes and Westin Slade Hedgepath, both of Linden; and Tinlee Reann and Tyde Wayne Woodie, both of Hohenwald. Also surviving is Gene’s loyal companion for the past 12 years, his dog, Honey Bun.