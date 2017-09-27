DAVID EUGENE CARROLL

Mr. Carroll, 68, died Tuesday, September 19, 2017. A graveside service was held at Charles L Nickell Cemetery in Centerville on Saturday, September 23, 2017, 2:30 p.m., with Bert Mathis officiating following military honors given by the U.S. Army. He was the son of the late Thomas Eugene Carroll and Reba Walker Carroll. Survivors include a son, Jeff (Amy) Carroll of Linden; granddaughters April Carroll and Haley Beth Carroll; and sisters Nancy (Charles) Hamilton of Memphis and Shelia Barrett of Dyersburg.