TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 20th day of April, 2015, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 115, page 552, Emily Paige Higdon, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2017, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being real property situated in the Fourth Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS No. 1867) found on the westerly right-of-way of Circle Drive (a 50-foot right-of-way), the same being the Northeast corner of William Ray Hickerson (Dd. Bk. C-5, Pg. 541); the Southeast corner of Janie A. Armstrong (Dd. Bk. X-25, Pg. 288), and the Northeast corner of the tract herein described; and runs thence South 9 degrees 44 minutes 16 seconds West, 16.00 feet with said right-of-way to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence leaving said right-of-way, North 88 degrees 6 minutes 58 seconds West 121.05 feet with a severance line of the aforementioned Hickerson parcel to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set on the easterly line of I.C. and Mary Sue French (DD. Bk. L-13, Page 91); thence North 9 degrees 44 minutes 16 seconds East 37.08 feet with said easterly line to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS No. 1867) found at the Southwest corner of the aforementioned Armstrong parcel; thence South 78 degrees 5 minutes 44 seconds East 120 feet with the southerly line of said Armstrong parcel to the point of beginning, containing 0.07 of an acre within these bounds as determined by a Category I Survey, done by Acheson Land Surveying on February 3rd, 1999.

Being the same property conveyed to Emily Paige Higdon by warranty deed of Jennifer Kilpatrick, dated April 20, 2015, recorded in Book D-19, page 584, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 30A, group B, parcel 15.00, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 58 Circle Drive, Lobelville, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes for 2016 assessed as tax map 30A, group B, parcel 15.00, in the amount of $350.29, plus penalty and interest. City of Lobelville through unpaid city taxes for 2016 assessed as tax map 30A, group B, parcel 15.00, in the amount of $78.43, plus penalty and interest. Perry County Clerk & Master through unpaid city and county taxes for 2015 assessed as tax map 30A, group B, parcel 15.00, in the amount of $648.16, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 20th day of September, 2017.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341, Linden, TN 37096

B 10-4