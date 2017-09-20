THOUSANDS EXPECTED IN LINDEN THIS WEEKEND FOR ‘REMEMBERING WWII’

The annual and award-winning Remembering World War II returns this weekend to Linden at various downtown locations, and like last year, the living history event is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the county, September 22-24.

The observance honors those who served in that war, and will feature a transformation of the town to the 1940’s era. Expect to see re-enactors and visitors in full regalia and period dress.

Re-enactors will begin arriving on Friday and volunteers will be busy with finishing touches.

The first public event of the three days is Friday evening at a screening of The Perfect Specimen (1937) in the encampment.

Saturday’s public offerings begin at 9:00 a.m. when many of the attractions open. See the accompanying schedule for full times, and see the map on page five for specific locations.

American/allied forces will battle the Nazis twice for control of the courthouse, and before and after the two actual re-enactments you can enjoy authentic French cuisine at Café de Normandie, listen to a variety of speakers relate their firsthand war experiences, tap your toes to live big band music from that historic period, tour the encampment, see vintage vehicles, shop with antiques vendors, take a ride in a WWII jeep, and most important—meet the guests of honor World War II veterans.

Remembering WWII would like to invite all of you to their closing ceremony at First Baptist Church in Linden, on Sunday, September 24. This special service will officially mark the end of Remembering WWII 2017.

The service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Anthony Courter will be will be speaking on Hebrews 1:1-3, “God, at Sundry Times.”

The service will include congregational singing, special songs, and a short testimony from a WWII veteran.

After the service has concluded, everyone is invited to stay and for a free lunch being provided by First Baptist Church and Remembering WWII in the Family Life Center.

Among those featured speakers on Saturday are:

Roger Spooner, a Georgia native, enlisted in the US Navy in October 1941, looking for a change from life on the farm. The attack on Pearl Harbor catapulted the US into the war two months later. Spooner saw his first action on the USS Yorktown in the Battle of the Coral Sea (May 1942), and was one of just 85 survivors when the ship sank at the Battle of Midway. Returning to the States on survivor leave, he enrolled in submarine school, and spent the remainder of the war as a machinist on the USS Jack. Shortly before his discharge, Spooner married his wife, Eloise—then returned to farming back home in Georgia.

Born in 1925, Jimmy Gentry was one of nine children who grew up in a working-class family in Franklin, TN during the Great Depression. Entering the US Army in 1944, Gentry served the duration of the war with the 2nd Battalion, 232nd Infantry Regiment, Easy Company of the famed 42nd Infantry Division and was awarded two Bronze Stars for heroic actions in two separate engagements. Gentry was with the division when it liberated Dachau concentration camp in April 1945. In 2002 Gentry authored a chronicle of his wartime experiences called “An American Life”.

Roy Nicoloff first attempted to join the Marines at age 16 following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Undeterred by rejection, he successfully enlisted the following year. Nicoloff saw action on the bloody battlefields of Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa, and following Japan’s surrender was deployed with the post-war occupying force. Returning home to Indianapolis in late 1945, he finished his high school degree and began work as a printer, serving a final year in the Marines during the Korean War. Today Nicoloff remains active sharing his wartime stories and connecting with fellow Marines across the country.

