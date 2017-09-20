Perry County Sheriff Office receives $439,000 worth of assets

Sheriff Nick Weems reports that his office is constantly working, using creative ways to supplement his budget for both the Sheriff’s Office and Jail.

Sheriff Weems said that a few years ago he started receiving assets from this military grant program known as LESO. The program is designed to farm out military assets to local law enforcement instead of scrapping these items.

Some assets becomes property of the Sheriff’s office after keeping and maintaining for a year.

Sheriff Weems reports that under his administration the obtaining and the selling of those assets has brought the office to a whole new level. It has enabled the department to upgrade equipment, such as the much-needed radio communication system, new patrol vehicles, law enforcement equipment, etc.

In the past couple of weeks Sheriff Weems began applying for this grant-type equipment and secured a total of $439,000 worth of assets from Ft. Campbell and Camp Shelby.

These assets include two D7 bulldozers at $90,000 each, one FMTV cargo truck worth $180,000, two power plants valued at $53,000, and three generators worth $26,000.

The Sheriff told the Review that the items they have had on hand for the last couple of years will be sold by an online auction and proceeds will be deposited in the Sheriff’s Office Drug Fund.

These new and valuable items will be used by the Sheriff and emergency response departments in Perry County during natural disasters.

Sheriff Weems stated, “The FMTV cargo truck is designed to operate in nine feet of water, which will come in handy if and when we have another flood like we had on Short Creek Rd.

“I want the citizens to know that the Sheriff’s Office is diligently working every angle possible to come up with innovative ways to keep your tax dollars from increasing while providing the best law enforcement, rescue, and safety that we can,” he concluded

