PERRY COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES GRANT

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded $3,532,201 to 21 health centers in Tennessee to increase access to substance abuse and mental health services.

Among the recipients: Perry County Medical Center, Linden, which will receive $168,450.

“No corner of our country, from rural areas to urban centers, has escaped the scourge of the opioid crisis,” said HHS Secretary Tom Price, M.D.

“The Trump Administration is taking strong, decisive action to respond to the crisis caused by the opioid epidemic. These grants from HRSA go directly to local organizations, which are best situated to address substance abuse and mental health issues in their own communities.”

The funds will be used to support expansion and integration of mental health services and substance abuse services.

These services focus on the treatment, prevention, and awareness of opioid abuse in the primary care setting by increasing personnel, leveraging health information technology, and providing training.

The expanded funding is part of the Department of Health and Human Services’ five-point strategy to fight the opioid epidemic by:

–Improving access to treatment and recovery services.

–Targeting use of overdose-reversing drugs.

–Strengthening our understanding of the epidemic through better public health surveillance.

–Providing support for cutting-edge research on pain and addiction.

–Advancing better practices for pain management.

“Nationally, about half of all care for common mental health conditions happens in the primary care settings,” said HRSA Administrator George Sigounas, MS, Ph.D.