MAX REECE MURDOCK

Mr. Murdock, 86, of Linden, died Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Decatur County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Garland Broadway officiating. Burial was at Craig Cemetery on Cedar Creek. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Willie Edward Murdock and Annie Flowers Murdock. He was a United States Army veteran, and was retired from Johnson Controls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife, Jewel Murdock; a son, Bill Murdock; a grandson, Ryan Parnell; a sister, Jacquline Jones; and brothers, Lewis Wilburn Murdock and G.W. “Buck” Murdock. Survivors include a daughter, Sue (Dale) Parnell; daughter-in-law, Gwen Murdock; grandchildren, Tyler, Abby, and Brady Murdock; granddaughter-in-law, Elizabeth Parnell; great grandchildren, Blaine and Nate Murdock; and Spencer and Parker Parnell; a brother, Joe Murdock; and a host of loving family members and friends.