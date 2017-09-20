LINCOLN COLEMAN

Mrs. Coleman, 92, of Linden, died Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Decatur County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Gary Anderson and Benny Howard officiating. Burial was at Howard Methodist Church Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late James Frank Horner and Dixsie Parrish Horner. She was retired from Linden Apparel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Willie Coleman; a son, Thomas Ray Coleman; a son-in-law, Wayne Haley; a brother, Horace Horner; and sisters, Mae Polan Jean Mercer, Marie Coleman, Venia Lazenby, and infant twins. Survivors include a daughter, Betty Jo Haley; granddaughter, Sabrina (Ryan) Swindle; great grandchildren, Rylan, Aniston, and Cole Swindle; and a host of other loving family members and friends.