FORMER CORRECTIONS OFFICER ARRESTED IN PERRY COUNTY

Brendan Morgan, a former Corrections Officer at the Perry County Jail has found himself on the other side of the bars.

Morgan was hired and employed by the former administration on September 4, 2013. Sheriff Nick Weems said Morgan’s employment was terminated October 22, 2016, due to unacceptable behavioral issues.

According to an incident report filed by Investigator Rodd Spaid on January 30 of this year, a series of twelve prank phone calls were made into the Perry County Jail, claiming there was a bomb in the jail and to evacuate.

One of the calls stated that they had a 50 caliber and were going to “mow every officer down.”

Sheriff Weems said that he activated his Special Response Team (SRT), and over the next several hours they spent clearing the facility and holding a perimeter search.

Sheriff Weems said that the investigation revealed that Morgan was responsible for orchestrating the series of phone call threats made.

In another unrelated incident, filed on May 22, 2017, a driver of a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported traveling up and down Marsh Creek Road with lights and sirens on.

