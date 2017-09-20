ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS-PERRY CO. HIGHWAY DEPT.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Perry County, Tennessee

Perry County is accepting bids for the repair and rehabilitation of a bridge on McGee Road over Short Creek. Bids should be submitted by October 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelopes to the “Perry County Highway Department, 424 Old Highway 13 South, Linden, TN 37096”. Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid-McGee Road over Short Creek”. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time.

McGee Road over Short Creek

Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

1) Perry County Highway Department

2) Collier Engineering Company, Inc.

3) Dodge Planroom

4) Builder’s Exchange of TN

5) Tennessee Road Builders Association

6) iSqFt, Inc.

7) CMD Group

Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 5560 Franklin Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027 (615)331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH).

All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type of construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelopes containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any firm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration.

Robert Dedrick, Road Superintendent

Perry County Highway Department

B 9-27