STEPHEN R. DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 66, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, September 2, 2017, 3:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, with Ron Jones officiating. He was an employee of Kolpak in Parsons for forty-four years, and a member of Beardstown Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Vernon DePriest and Mildred Duncan DePriest, and a brother, John Vernon DePriest. Survivors include cousins Dr. Thomas Duncan of Brentwood and Alice Duncan Green of Nashville; a niece, Renee Dillard of Marysville, Ohio; a nephew, William B. DePriest of Fort Knox, Kentucky; and sister-in-law Elizabeth DePriest of DePriest Bend.