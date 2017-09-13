RUBY LEE KELLEY INMAN

Ms. Inman, 91, of Linden, died Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 10, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, with Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial was in the Howell-Lineberry Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the later John Robert Kelley and Ida Mae Lomax Kelley. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Inman; daughters Sandra Spry, Wanda Jean Prater and infant daughter Rada Evelyn Inman; a sister, Rada Brashier; and brothers, Clinnard and Clemmy Kelley. Survivors include her grandchildren, Kevin (Sherree) Spry of Dickson, Ron (Sedonna) Prater of Knoxville, Wanda (Trent) Howell of Georgia, and Jennifer Prater of Clifton; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Scotty) Strickland, Shainna (Teddy) Fortenberry, Sienna Prater, Kevin Spry, Jr., and Saxon (Kelsey) Prater; several great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry Helton Kelley of Arkansas; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.