PLANNED POWER OUTAGE THIS WEEKEND

The Tennessee Valley Authority has planned power outages for the nights of September 15 and 16.

Each night, the power will go off at 11:00 p.m. and return around 6:00 a.m.

Areas affected include all of Perry County and parts of Hickman & Humphreys Counties such as the areas south of I-40 to the Perry/Humphreys County line, Highway 230 West, Pleasantville, Bucksnort, Dyer Road, and Willhite Road areas.

The TVA will be making equipment repairs with the goal of avoiding longer, unexpected outages in the future.

Using two consecutive nights instead of one, 14-hour outage allows MLEC members to keep their normal daily routine.

The safety of those working was also a consideration.

MLEC will conduct maintenance and upgrades during TVA’s outages as well.

Work completed will help MLEC avoid additional planned outages down the road.

MLEC encourages those with questions to call their local office: 931-589-2151.

Should the outages need to be rescheduled for inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, they will take place September 22 and 23.