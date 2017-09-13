NOTICE FROM PERRY COUNTY MAYOR By Editor | September 13, 2017 | 0 NOTICE FROM PERRY COUNTY MAYOR Please do not dump trash in front of the gate at the Transfer Station when it is closed. Those persons caught will be arrested. B 9/20 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE: CITY OF LOBELVILLE, TN September 13, 2017 | No Comments » BEER BOARD MEETING – FATMAN’S September 13, 2017 | No Comments »