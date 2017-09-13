NOTICE: CITY OF LOBELVILLE, TN

FOR PUBLICATION FOLLOWING ADOPTION OF INITIAL RESOLUTION

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Lobelville, Tennessee adopted the following resolution at a meeting held on September 5, 2017:

INITIAL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF WATER AND SEWER REVENUE AND TAX BONDS BY THE CITY OF LOBELVILLE, TENNESSEE IN A PAR AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $470,000 TO FINANCE WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS AND EXTENSIONS AND RELATED COSTS.

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Lobelville, Tennessee (the “Municipality”) that for the purpose of financing water and sewer system improvements and extensions and related costs, the Municipality shall issue bonds in a par amount not to exceed $470,000, which shall bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed the maximum rate permitted by Tennessee law, and which shall be payable from revenues of water and sewer system (the “System”) subject only to the payment of the reasonable and necessary costs of operating, maintaining, repairing and insuring the System and to prior pledges of such revenues in favor of certain prior lien obligations. In the event of a deficiency in such revenues, such bonds are payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes to be levied on all taxable property within the corporate limits of the Municipality.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of City of Lobelville, Tennessee that the City Recorder is hereby directed to cause this initial resolution to be published once in full in a newspaper having a general circulation in the Municipality together with the following statutory notice:

NOTICE

The foregoing resolution has been adopted. Unless within twenty (20) days from the date of publication hereof a petition signed by at least ten percent (10%) of the registered voters of the Municipality shall have been filed with the City Recorder protesting the issuance of the bonds, such bonds may be issued as proposed.

Cristal Odom, City Recorder

B 9/13