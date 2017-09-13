JULIA KAY CLARK DUDLEY

Mrs. Dudley, 75, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Horizon Medical Center, Dickson. A funeral service was held Friday, September 8, 2017, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Ron Jones officiating. Burial was at Burns Cemetery, Lobelville. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Clark and Mary Louise Weatherly Clark. She was a member of Lobelville United Methodist Church, and a retired United States Postal Service carrier with thirty-five years of service. She was a former owner of Sunshine Flowers in Linden and Julia’s Flowers in Lobelville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Burns Dudley, a daughter, Bobette Dudley; and a brother, James Clark. Survivors include a son, Michael Burns (Sonya) Dudley of Lobelville, and grandchildren, Taylor and Addison Dudley of Lobelville.