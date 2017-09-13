JOHN DAVID PRICE

Mr. Price, 72, of Linden, died Friday, September 1, 2017, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. The family chose cremation, with Young Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. He was born in Richmond, IN the son of the late John Price and Fleeta Skidmore Price. He was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during Vietnam and was an over-the-road truck driver for fifty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dillon Price. Survivors include his wife, Janice Grooms Price; a daughter, Tammy Hummel of Union City, IN; fifteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; a brother, Kenny Price of Greenville, OH; sisters, Carolyn Platt of Richmond, IN, Cheryl Farlow of Union City, IN, and Francis Patterson of Union City, OH; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.