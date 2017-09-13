J.B. HINSON

Mr. Hinson, 85, of Englewood, FL died Friday, September 8, 2017 at Englewood Community Hospital. A memorial service and burial will take place in Lobelville at a later date. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Willie and Addie Wilburn Hinson. He had been a resident of Sarasota County for over thirty years and was a superintendent for General Motors for twenty-plus years. Upon retiring, he became a self-employed residential contractor, retiring in Englewood. J.B. was known for the many friends he made and his sense of humor. Survivors include two daughters, P. Diane (Tom) Shirley of Englewood, FL and Arleen (David) Simms of Linden, TN; a son, Dennis Dell Hinson of Linden, TN; three brothers, James Hinson of Lobelville, TN, Billy Wayne Hinson of Michigan, and Willie B. Hinson of Linden, TN; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the victims of Hurricane Irma through the American Red Cross. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory was selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.