CHAMBER SPONSORED GOLF TOURNAMENT THIS SATURDAY

NYX, Inc. and TDS Telecom present the Perry County Chamber of Commerce four-person scramble golf tournament this Saturday, September 16, at Buffalo River Country Club.

Over $3,000 in payout to winners, with entry fees of $50 per person or $200 per team. Lunch, goody bags, and door prizes included.

To register, call the Chamber, 931-58902453, or the country club.

Shotgun start tee times at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Contests for longest drive, closest to hole, and casino hole.

The event is sponsored by the Bank of Perry County, FirstBank, Buffalo River Review, Sonic, Sanders Market, and Food Giant.

Posted in Sports

