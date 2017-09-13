CHAMBER SPONSORED GOLF TOURNAMENT THIS SATURDAY

NYX, Inc. and TDS Telecom present the Perry County Chamber of Commerce four-person scramble golf tournament this Saturday, September 16, at Buffalo River Country Club.

Over $3,000 in payout to winners, with entry fees of $50 per person or $200 per team. Lunch, goody bags, and door prizes included.

To register, call the Chamber, 931-58902453, or the country club.

Shotgun start tee times at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Contests for longest drive, closest to hole, and casino hole.

The event is sponsored by the Bank of Perry County, FirstBank, Buffalo River Review, Sonic, Sanders Market, and Food Giant.