SHAYNA TRULL

Ms. Trull, 30, of Lobelville, died Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Countryside Healthcare, Lawrenceburg. A funeral service was held Thursday, August 31, 2017, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville. Burial was at Leeper Hill Cemetery. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Dickson, the daughter of Carol Bates, of Lobelville, who survives, and the late Bill Trull In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Mike Bates, and grandfathers, Edward Trull and James Clark. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include a son, Zane warren of Lobelville; a brother, Dillon Trull; a sister, Abby Gray; grandmothers, Jean Clark of Lobelville and Mary Dean Trull of Linden; an uncle, Jimmy Trull; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.