‘REMEMBERING WORLD WAR II’: HOW YOU CAN HELP

ANTHONY COURTER

Special to the REVIEW

“Remembering WWII 2017” is less than three weeks away.

The event staff would like to thank the Linden community for all the support you’ve given as we’ve tackled the task of restoring the old Chevy dealership in downtown Linden.

Thank you for your patience as the work progresses.

“Remembering WWII” has grown every year, and we expect a significant increase in the amount of re-enactors attending the 2017 event.

The encampment area has been crowded in the past and will now overflow into most of the front lawns of homeowners and businesses along West Main Street.

We are grateful for the growth of the event and the way the homeowners and businesses are helping to accommodate as we grow.

If you are interested in helping the event in other ways, we have a few needs:

–Our Veteran Care team, Event Security, and Event Traffic Control needs at least 6 golf carts to help facilitate their departments during the event on Saturday, September 23.

If you can help with this need, please email info@rememberingwwii.com.

–If you are interested in volunteering time and labor, whether on the day of the event or in the next few weeks, we can use your help.

We need volunteers to help decorate Main Street storefronts, erect props, build sandbag barricades, direct traffic, escort vets from one end of town to the other, and more. If you would like to get involved, please email volunteers@rememberingwwii.com.

–If you have items from the 30’s or 40’s you would like to loan or donate to ‘RWWII” to help decorate downtown, please email us at info@rememberingwwii.com.

If you would prefer to talk with someone instead of emailing, please call 317-501-0830 and leave us your number, with a detailed message, and someone from the appropriate department will return your call.

Thank you all, and we hope to see you at “Remembering WWII” on September 22 & 23.