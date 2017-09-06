PERRY COUNTY TO HOST GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE LEE

The Perry County Republican Party will hold this month’s meeting on Friday, September 15, 6:30 p.m.

Guest speaker will be gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee. Lee, 57, of Williamson County, who is running on a campaign platform of jobs, education, and public safety.

For more info about Lee, please visit the PC Republican Party’s Facebook page.

Light refreshments will be served. Please call Vice Chairman Steve Yahnke for location and more details: 931-593-2569. The event is open to the public.