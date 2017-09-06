JOHN KENNETH BERG

Mr. Berg, 78, of Pleasantville, died Sunday, August 27, 2017, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 7, 2017, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Lobelville, with Burt English, Jr. officiating. Burial was at Chessor Cemetery. He was born in Iowa Park, Texas, the son of the late Lois and John Arvid Berg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Carol Berg. He was the former owner of John’s BP in Linden. Survivors include two sons, Monty Carl Berg of Houston, Texas, and Johnny Earl Berg of Garland, Texas; four daughters, Jeanie Faye Benson of Wylie, Texas, Robin Lynn Morris of Decaturville, Mindy Lane Richart of Pleasantville, and Jackie Kay Driver of Linden; grandchildren, Dusty Rice, Tanya Jackie, Cody Berg, Rhianna Berg, Wade Berg, Jody Berg, Noah Walker, Joey Dunn, and Hunter Morris; great grandchildren, Jaden Yates, Eli Simmons, Allisa Marie, Dusty Lee Rice Jr., Charlie Dunn, Finley Driver, and Wyatt Walker.