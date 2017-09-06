FLU SHOTS FOR COUNTY CHILDREN

Perry County students will once again be offered flu shots this year.

Coordinated School Health, in partnership with the Perry County Health Department, offer this service to most students free of charge, based on family income.

The remaining students can receive the shot on a sliding scale.

Teachers and staff may also receive the flu vaccine (please bring your insurance card) at they school where they work.

Watch your child’s backpack or folder for more information.

Parents are also encouraged to get the vaccination at your local health care provider. You may also check with local pharmacies starting this month; the flu shot is covered by most insurances.