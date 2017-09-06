“COACH” JAMES COTHAM By Editor | September 6, 2017 | 0 “COACH” JAMES COTHAM A memorial service for “Coach” James Cotham, 81, of Bell Buckle, TN will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9th at the Cascade High School Gym,11165 Bell Buckle Wartrace Road, Wartrace, TN 37183. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts SHAYNA TRULL September 6, 2017 | No Comments » JOHN KENNETH BERG September 6, 2017 | No Comments »