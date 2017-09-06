4-H CHICK CHAIN SHOW AND AUCTION

The 4-H Chick Chain Project Show and Auction will be held on the Perry County Courthouse Square, Linden, this Friday, September 8, at 5:00 p.m.

4-Hers participating in this project have been raising these birds since they were three day old chicks. They have taken care of them all summer.

You are invited to attend and support these outstanding youth of Perry County.

One hundred percent of the money raised from the auction will be returned directly to the 4-H project participant.